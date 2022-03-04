Popular Peace FM newscaster Akosua Ago Aboagye turned a year older on Friday, March 4. 2022

- Ago Aboagye who doubles as a presenter on Peace FM's sister station, Okay FM, shared beautiful photos in celebration

- The photos which had her showing her stylish side stirred many reactions from her fans on social media

Peace FM newscaster Akosua Ago Aboagye turned a year older on March 4, 2022, and celebrated her new age in style.

Ago Aboagye who doubles as a presenter on Peace FM's sister station Okay FM released some stunning photos on social media to mark her birthday.

The photos, posted on her Instagram page, showed the popular newscaster flaunting her beauty in stylish outfits.

Peace FM newscaster Akosua Ago Aboagye is celebrating her birthday today Photo source: @agoaboagye

Source: Instagram

Smart casual look

In the first set of photos, Ago Aboagye rocked a colourful shirt tucked into a pair of blue jeans. Sharing those photos, shared some motivation saying:

"A broken life filled with rejection and low self esteem can be beautifully restored by God. God can take you from a pit of brokenness to a life of contentment and purpose. There is a life beyond your past, your history must not determine your destiny. In Jesus Christ, my Lord, you can find a life of wholeness and restoration of your spirit and soul. Happy birthday to me."

Ago Aboagye glows in white

Ago Aboagye later shared a new set of photos. This time, she went for a white mini dress which looked so good on her.

"Happy birthday to me ," she simply captioned.

Ago Aboagye's friends and fans celebrate her

The photos have got Ago Aboagye's followers on the photo-sharing app sending in their birthday wishes for her.

amasarpongkumankuma said:

"Happy birthday, please greet Mr Aboagye for me I know what he can do this morning ,Nyame Tease."

wendyodoley said:

"Happy birthday... I’m really encouraged by your caption... may God continue to bless you with long time, happiness strength prosperity riches wealth and all your heart desires ‍♀️❤️."

stellababy_4sure said:

"Wo gyinamu anopa yi wate Akosua Nhyira, my name sake ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

glowing_glory_ said:

"Awwn so my phenomenal woman is my birthday mate Happy birthday mummy.I ask of more Grace n wisdom for u ."

Source: YEN.com.gh