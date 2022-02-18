An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh reported that a caretaker based in Sakumono in Tema is requesting that a sum of Ghc44,253.29 be paid to her after she was allowed to stay in a house for 6 years for free.

The report shared that the owners of the mansion based abroad engaged the services of the caretaker to help maintain their property while they are outside the country. In exchange, the lady was allowed to stay in the house for free and was permitted to rent a part of it out and keep all proceeds from that.

Six years later, the family is ready to move back to Ghana and the caretaker has come out with her own conditions.

The lady sent the family a list that stated all costs incurred throughout her six-year stay in the house. She also demanded a monthly back pay of Ghc500. The list of expenses summed up to Ghc44,253.29.

Many who saw the post on the Facebook page of YEN.com.gh had a lot to say about it.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below;

Snr Images Boakye Jacob commented:

Was there any agreement like ₵500 monthly fee ..?? Then she should also pay rent for the number of years stayed.

Veronic Gakpa wrote:

They should send her to court simple so she provide receipts n make her pay rent for the no of years she stayed in the house

Toni B. Bleush replied:

My mom's care taker once pointed cutlass at her n ready to beat her up when my mother asked him to move out. He job was just to make sure e surroundings were clean. Any other thing was catered for. This was someone who had no place to stay ooo.

From Michael Tettey:

I can relate to this story, in my case the person was renting it and enjoying the proceeds, yet still decided not to release it to me until i reimburse him the cost of renovating the resident

Nino De Brown wrote:

Then the owner have to calculate rent for her back for that six year and they can do plus and minus and see who balance who simple

