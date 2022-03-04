Beautiful Ghanaian singer, and screen vixen, Hajia4reall, has got tongues wagging on social media

She is spotted in a video dancing beautifully to Kelvyn Boy's Down Flat song and they can't keep calm

Many have rated her dance moves 10 over 10 and are full of admiration and love for the God's Child singer

Ghanaian musician, actress, and screen vixen, Hajia4reall, has charmed her fans with some beautiful dance moves she made.

She is seen actively dancing to Kelvyn Boy’s Down Flat song and her moves could not be resisted by her fans.

She stood in front of the luxurious gate of her Trassacco mansion, where she made the dance.

In the caption, Hajia4reall called on her fans to rate her dance moves.

Fans react to Hajia4reall’s dance in video

Hajia4reall’s dance moves have been admired by fans and they have left various ratings for her.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

dancegodlloyd: “Professional dancer.”

atesh.tugrul.9: “Darling you’re stunningly beautiful and gorgeous.”

street_code_1: “Mona for real.”

the_tailors_tailor: “Best dancer.”

shattawalen1ma: “Baby girl dat!!”

ray.banks.9041: “10 out of 10 my gorgeous and stunning fiancée”

dukedon112: “if u no kill person one day u no go rest.”

deseasideboy: “Very nice stature.”

djinnobless: “Mona I really love u.”

yekasatv: “98% abeg next time feature me wai.”

ronkarl24: “My celebrity crush.”

critional: “Queen of hajia4real nice keep good work.”

horlarholuwerjoe: “Cute.”

Hajia4reall's domestic staff pound her fufu in uniform

Hajia4Reall is one of Ghana’s rich Instagram models, musicians, and businesswoman and she is living up to her status.

It has come to the fore that the God’s Child singer is running the affairs of her home in a way that befits her status as a celebrity.

Her domestic staff, also known as house helps have a uniform they wear for their chores. In the photo published earlier by YEN.com.gh, the house helps pounded her fufu in their uniform.

Meanwhile, still on Kelvyn Boy's Down Flat, Dancehall musician, Samini, was captured also jamming to it.

