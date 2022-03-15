Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has reassured his new lover, Elfreda, of his love for her

He said no matter what happens, he will continue to love her and so she should always remember that

This comes at a time Shatta Wale and his mother have dirtied themselves in the media for some reasons

Given how Shatta Wale went about his reassurance, fans have said they can hear wedding bells ringing soon

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghana’s most controversial musician, Shatta Wale, may soon earn the ‘lover man’ title with the way things are going between him and his new girlfriend, Elfreda.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Shatta Wale’s Instagram, he shared a pretty photo of Elfreda with calm words to reassure her of his love for her.

Shatta Wale wrote that he will always love Elfreda, and that she needs to remember that all the time.

A collage of Shatta Wale and Elfreda. Photo credit: @shattawalenima/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale concluded his caption with praying hands and love emojis to plead God’s favour for their love.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Fans react to Shatta Wale’s post

Shatta Movement fans have reacted massively to the post and hailed their king.

Some have called him a man in love, with others wondering that for a seemingly ‘hard man’ like Shatta Wale to go this way, he must really have fallen deeply in love.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

ashibotogh_: “Wedding bells are ringing??”

waleba_ika: “Luv catch my king hard guy hard guy u go fall.”

virgin_fresh_coconut: “Lovely virgin fresh coconut apuluuuuuuuuu Adebayor is real president in my life bam.”

abyna_shanty: “Love sweet ooh.”

bossu_scott_gh: “Yes we love you.”

josephasomani37: “So pretty.”

_.embrace.tokyo._: “The queen.”

shantirashidabukari: “Our queen SM for life.”

youngin_amarr: “Shatta odo.”

_ad_do_bea_: “Love sweet oo.”

lowgan4ever._: “@shattawalenima fall.”

nhanhayawlil: “Odolastic.”

balasonkante: “U break up anaa.. cuz we ain't ready for the Queen to leave oo.”

_sn_akes: “Gangster in love.”

heroselorm: “WaleLove.”

Shatta Wale’s Mother Damages Him Over Her Rent Issues

Shatta Wale’s mother, Madam Elsie Avemegah, has been dragging her son in the mud over claims, including that she has been evicted from her apartment and currently has nowhere to lay her head.

She also claimed that even what to eat has become a problem to her as the son is not paying any attention to her anymore.

Following her wild allegations, some people even accused Shatta Wale’s mother of destroying her own son for hype.

But she denied the hype accusation and said he is only being truthful about what is happening to her.

Source: YEN.com.gh