Samini Shows Love To Kelvynboy In Video; Jams To His Down Flat Song In Video

Samini has been spotted in a video jamming to Kelvynboy's new song Down Flat while cruising in town

The musician appeared elated as he jammed to the song in his car and applauded Kelvynboy over the piece of work

Kelvynboy was recently in the news after it was reported that he met with his idol in the person of Nigerian superstar, Wizkid

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Andrews Samini known by the stage name Samini has been spotted in a video singing and dancing to Kelvynboy's new song, Down Flat.

In the trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Samini was seen driving in one of his plush cars as the new joint from Kelvynby blasted through the car's speakers.

The Linda hitmaker was in his feelings as he sang along and danced to the song in his car while beaming with smiles.

It is quite obvious from the video that Samini was elated over Kelvynboy's latest project and was happy to have had the chance to hear the song.

Samini clapped, screamed and hopped in his seat as he could not keep calm love the new song from his fellow dancehall star.

After posting the video on his Instagram page, Kelvynboy captioned it:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"Legendary @samini_dagaati certified #Downflat"

Fans react to Samini dancing to Kelvynboy's song

Many fans of the two dancehall stars took to the comment section to react to the new video.

one_real_wasty came in with the comment:

"banger #down flat"

qgrace740 wrote:

"Nice tune"

kojoslim_016 also had this to say:

"Legendary vibes"

Kelvynboy Meets Wizkid

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kelvyn Brown famed as Kelvynboy linked up with Nigerian artiste Wizkid born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun.

In the new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kelvynboy and Wizkid were seen having a hearty conversation as they laughed.

The duo was seen in the company of others who were also engaged in the same conversation judging by how they gestured.

It cannot be ascertained whether the video was taken in Ghana or in Nigeria but one thing that is sure is that the stars were having the time of their lives.

Kidi and King Promise Lookalikes Spotted Roaming In Town; Many Fans Confused

Meanwhile, a new video showing the lookalikes of musicians Dennis Dwamena famed as Kidi and Gregory Bortey Newman widely known as King Promise taking a stroll has gone viral.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the 'replicas' of the two popular artistes were seen roaming on the campus of what looked like University of Ghana, Legon.

The duo appeared to be taking a stroll when some students of the university spotted them and rushed to take photos with them.

Source: YEN.com.gh