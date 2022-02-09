Ghanaian musician and screen vixen, Mona Motrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, has shown the power of her riches

Her domestic staff, or house helps, have a uniform they wear in doing their chores in and around her house

A photo seen YEN.com.gh has two of the workers pounding Hajia's fufu in their grey and white uniform

Hajia, aside from music, is also a businesswoman, a screen vixen, Instagram model, and owns a plush home at the Trasacco Valley Estate

A collage of Hajia4reall. Photo credit: @hajia4reall/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The uniform is top and trousers made with a grey fabric and white for design.

It seems Hajia4Reall proudly shared the photo of the two house helps pounding the fufu and this has caught the prying eyes of YEN.com.gh.

Hajia4reall flaunts customised swimming pool, mansion, and cars

Hajia4reall is often in the news for flaunting her luxurious lifestyle. She recently made the headlines with visuals of her massive branded luxurious swimming pool in a new video she shared on her Instagram.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, the singer was seen swimming in the pool which captured her name 'Mona' boldly engraved beneath the pool.

Wearing a green bikini, the singer was sighted moving to-and-fro in the pool with her 'friends' as they posed 'feeling themselves' and shaking her heavily endowed back side in the water.

We also published photos of how Hajia4reall flaunted her mansion and exotic cars on Instagram.

Hajia4reall's daughter performs her God's child song

Meanwhile, it seems Hajia's pretty daughter, Naila4reall, is following her mother's music steps.

In a video published by YEN.com.gh, Naila is seen performing her mother's God's Love song as if she co-produced it.

Hajia4reall herself was stunned by her daughter's performance and shared the video to Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh