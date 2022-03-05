Kumawoood actress Maame Serwaa and Tik Toker Asantewaa have released a new dance video on social media

The video shows the Serwaa and Asantewaa doing Kelvynboy's Down Flat challenge while at a friend's wedding

Midway through their challenge, the two were joined by the bride and Maame Serwaa turned around to twerk

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in real life as Clara Amoateng Benson, and Tik Toker Asantewaa have teamed up to join Kelvyn Boy's Down Flat dance challenge.

In a video that has been posted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, the two were spotted showing off their dance skills as Kelvynboy's song played in the background.

The video shows Maame Serwaa and Asantewaa dressed in beautiful gowns as they prepared to attend a friend's wedding. As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Serwaa and Asantewaa served as bridesmaids at that wedding.

It is one of their videos from their friend's wedding that the two decided to boogie to Kelvynboy's song.

After doing some of the Down Flat dance moves, the two were joined by the bride in the dance challenge.

At this moment, Maame Serwaa deiced to turn it into a twerking competition. She turned around and started shaking her backside

Serwaa's video with Asantewaa comes after wedding photos caused a stir

Maame Serwaa's latest video has come after she received bashing on social media following photos of her at a wedding which popped up online over the weekend

Serwaa who was a bridesmaid at a friend's wedding alongside Tik Toker Asantewaa was criticised over her dress for the wedding. The dress seemed to show too much cleavage.

It is not known if the dress in the video was the same she wore for the wedding but she looks to be covered up well.

Maame Serwaa fires critics of wedding dress

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Maame Serwaa had shared the photo in a tight top and skirt with an interesting caption.

In her caption, Maame Serwaa pointed out she cared very little about those who talk about her behind her.

"People talking behind your back are behind you for a reason," she said.

