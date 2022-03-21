Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has heated up social media with a new post.

The post sighted on her Instagram page has the actress showing off her good looks while sending a subtle jab to critics.

Maame Serwaa has come up for bashing on social media after photos of her at a wedding popped up online over the weekend.

Maame Serwaa has shared a new photo with a jabbing caption

Source: Instagram

Serwaa who was a bridesmaid at a friend's wedding alongside Tik Toker Asantewaa was criticised over her dress for the wedding. The dress seemed to show too much cleavage.

Not long after her bridesmaid photos went viral, Maame Serwaa decided to share the photo in a tight top and skirt with an interesting caption.

In her caption, Maame Serwaa pointed out she cared very little about those who talk about her behind her.

"People talking behind your back are behind you for a reason," she said.

