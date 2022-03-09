Shatta Wale's mother has been allegedly hospitalized due to some health complications and is asking for help from the public

The mother of the dancehall star was seen seated on what looked like a hospital bed as she was being attended to

Not long ago, news went round that the Ayoo hitmaker's mother had been evicted from her home by the landlady

Madam Elsie Avemegah, mother of multiple award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah has been reportedly hospitalised.

In a new video making rounds on Facebook, the mother of the outspoken dancehall star was seen seated on what looked like a hospital bed.

She was being attended to by a lady who appeared to be a nurse as she (Madam Elsie) looked quite gloomy.

Reports on the Facebook page said the mother of the Taking Over hitmaker had been rushed to the hospital on March 8, 2022, following some complications.

The post went on to indicate that the mother of the dancehall star was appealing for help from Ghanaians to deal with her recent predicaments.

It is yet to be ascertained the medical situation with regards to Madam Elsie Avemegah but she is currently homeless following her eviction from her home by the landlady.

Shatta Wale's Mother Evicted From Her Rented Apartment By Landlady

Earlier reports suggested that the mother of dancehall artiste; Shatta Wale, Madam Elsie Avemegah had been evicted from her East Legon residence by her landlady.

The report which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on hotfmghana.com stated that the dancehall star's mother was evicted from her apartment over unpaid rent.

According to checks, six years ago, Shatta Wale relocated his mother to the East Legon residence in the guise that he bought the house for her.

