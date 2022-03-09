A Ghanaian man has found himself wanting after he tried to impress a laddy he went swimming with

A brave Ghanaian man has caused a massive stir on social media in a video fast going viral after he tried to impress a young lady he went on a swimming date with.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram saw the man standing on a wall in a bid to dive into a swimming pool.

He was seen standing on a higher level of the wall while a young lady who appeared to be chatting with him stood nearby on a lower part of the wall.

It appeared the young lady was talking up the man's swimming abilities and also encouraging him to show off his diving skills.

The lady was seen trying to encourage the young man to dive into the pool to show he was a good swimmer.

After hearing the pep talk from the young lady, the man decided to dive and readied himself for the attempt.

What appeared to have been a calculated move turned on its head after the young man lept off the wall only to land on his backside.

He was seen landing on the edge of the pool before he managed to slip into the still water and swam away.

Many react to the video

The video has erupted massive laughter and commentary online as many people have taken to the comment section under the video to react to it.

gyamfi_emma129 commented with a popular soundtrack:

"Swalalai sanu, nana kafra"

jonathan.mcmensah also commented in Twi:

"Akuee tu apaaiii"

kerrykwabena wrote:

"Koo bibini in Twene Jonas voice"

its_too_late_ralph noted:

"Mmaa mmaa this nigga go hurt the legs"

theee_mighty wrote:

"And that's how his testicles stopped functioning. We ain't giving up btw. We failed and we gonna try again."

