Sarkodie has been spotted in a new video busily singing Kelvynboy's new hit song Down Flat

The decorated rapper was seen in a room sipping from a champagne glass as he jammed to the song

A pretty woman was seen in the background dancing to the banger which was blasting through some speakers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

One of Africa's most decorated rappers and Ghana's very own Sarkodie born Michael Owusu Addo has been spotted in a video jamming to Kelvynboy's new song.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Sarkodie was sen in a plush apartment sipping on some champagne as Kelvynboy's latest song, Down Flat, blasted through some speakers.

The Oofeetsor rapper was seen bobbing his head to the song while singing along in an excited mood.

Photos of Sarkodie And Pretty Lady. Source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Sarkodie was beaming with smiles from chin to chin as he supported his fellow artiste who is currently trending due to his recent banger.

However, the rapper was seen with a lady in the room as he enjoyed the latest banger to bits.

The video showed the pretty lady behind the rapper who was busily dancing to the song and shaking her body amid the noise.

She was seen wearing what looked like some gym clothes as she boogied away in excitement.

Sarkodie shows love to Kelvynboy

The Highest rapper for some time now, has given Kelvynboy massive props over the release of his Down Flat song.

During his recent visit to London, Sarkodie went to a nightclub to have fun and requested that Kelvynboy's banger be played.

Social Media Users React To Sarkodie's Video

Many teeming fans and followers of the award-winning rapper took to the comment section to react to the video he shared with some asking who the dancing lady was.

afialoso came in with the comment:

"Na hwan ni"

kwamezack_ also wrote:

"You know the thing goes when a whole king jams to it"

jaylary0 also commented:

"Ger yi pre papa …SMH"

Pamela Watara Takes Over Social Media With New Video Jamming To Song; Many React

Speaking about jamming to songs, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that actress and brand social media influencer Pamela Odame Watara has joined the trends once again after she was spotted in a new video dancing to a song.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Pamela was seen happily dancing to Rema's Ginger Me song.

The pretty socialite was seen standing inside what looked like her room as she shook her body while 'feeling the words' of the song.

Source: YEN.com.gh