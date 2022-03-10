Kalsoume Sinare has mesmerized her many fans and followers in a new video she posted on her Instagram page

The actress was seen wearing a beautiful blue outfit as she posed for some photos in her plush home

Kalsoume Sinare is married to Ghanaian football living legend, Tony Baffoe and the duo have kids together

Multiple award-winning veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare-Baffoe, has given her teeming something to drool over as she dropped a video of herself.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare was seen posing for a number of photos in her mansion home.

The video saw her wearing a blue outfit and complimented her looks with a blue headscarf beautifully wrapped around her head.

Photos of Kalsoume Sinare. Source: kalsoume

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress was seen holding a beautul black purse and also wearing a pair of black heeled-slippers to match the bag.

She was seen beaming with smiles as she struck different poses froinm one end of her home.

Apart from showing off her high sense of fashion, the veteran actress also used the opportunity to flaunt her huge mansion and the expensive fleet of cars in her parking lot.

After posting the video, actress Kalsoume Sinare captioned it:

"Allah is our strength"

Celebs and fans of Kalsoume Sinare react the video

Many fans and followers of Kalsoume Sinare took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on her as they admired her beauty.

munashjeff came in with the comment:

"Beautiful mami"

sandhivagh also wrote:

"My beautiful mum"

leticiabotchway noted:

"Pretty lady"

There were many comments that proved Kaloume Sinare was loved by her teeming fans and followers.

