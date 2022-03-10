Tracey Boakye has been spotted in a throwback photo flaunting her baby bump prior to giving birth to her second child

The actress was seen posing for some photos all the way in Maryland in the United States of America

Tracey Boakye is noted for showing off her wealth at the least opportunity and flaunting her adorable kids at the least chance

Ghanaian actress, producer and philanthropist, Tracey Boakye, has been spotted in an old photo flaunting her growing baby bump while carrying her second child.

In the throwback photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was seen standing in front of what looked like some shops all the way in Maryland, USA.

She was seen wearing a white spaghetti top underneath a black blazer which she wore over a pair of faded bodycon jeans trousers.

The Baby Mama actress complemented her outfit with a pair of white Addidas sneakers and a brown handbag hanging from her shoulder.

After posting the video on her official Instagram page, Tracey Boakye captioned it:

"Throwback Thursday, when my baby @nana_akua_nhyira_ was 3months inside mummy in Maryland, USA. Se*y pregnant woman"

Fans react to Tracey Boakye's throwback video

Many fans and followers of Tracey Boakye took to the comment section to react to the video.

diamondappiah_bosslady came in with a friendly shade:

"U can hide pregnancy for Africa"

phatybae had this to say:

"Wooaw 3 months pregnancy and all this sexiness"

courageallen also wrote:

"The outfit nu give them"

nhis774 noted:

"Her name goes wit her,see how she added more beauty to ur beauty"

Nana Akua Nhyira: Tracey Boakye's Daughter Stuns In Fashionable Photos

Nana Akua Nhyira, the adorable second child of actress and super mom Tracey Boakye has dazzled in a new set of photos which have warmed many hearts on social media.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Nana Akua Nhyira was seen playing in her mother's plush living room as she posed for some sweet photos.

She was dressed in what looked like pyjamas and complimented her looks with her beautifully-braided hair.

