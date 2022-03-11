Afia Schwar's father will be buried on Saturday, March 12, 2022, and she is bent on giving him a befitting burial

The comedienne left no expense spared as she went shopping for a cow to be used to prepare food at the burial and funeral ceremony

According to a blogger who was with Schwar at the Kumasi Abattoir, she spent GHC10,000 to buy a cow

Comedienne Afia Schwar is set to bury and hold final funeral rites for his late father, Augustine Adjei, in the Ashanti Region.

Ahead of the ceremony which is scheduled to be held in Kumasi on Saturday, March 12, 2022, the comedienne has been preparing in earnest.

The last lap of her preparations has seen Schwar visit the Kumasi Abattoir to buy a cow to be used to prepare meals at the funeral. And she did not spare any expenses.

According to celebrity blogger Gh Hyper who was part of Schwar's entourage to the abattoir, she spent GHC10,000 on what he described as the biggest cow that was available at the time.

The blogger shared a video of Schwar's visit to the abattoir and their interactions with the cattle sellers on Instagram.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwar is seen dressed in mourning cloth in the company of some young men. A lot of cattle were seen around.

A few seconds later, she got to the man who was selling the cow to her. They talked for a while before Schwar was heard requesting the account details for the payment.

See below for the video:

Schwar's father's passing and one-week observance

Afia Schwar's father passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. She announced the passing of her beloved father in a post on her social media pages.

Schwar's father had been battling an undisclosed sickness for a number of months leaving her going in and out of the hospital. He was 80 years old.

Days after his passing, a one-week observance was held in his memory in Accra. Many of Schwar's colleagues in the entertainment industry were present to mourn with her.

Videos and photos from the one-week observance showed a very somber atmosphere. Schwar herself teared up all through the ceremony and had to be consoled by her children.

