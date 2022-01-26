Comedienne and social media influencer Afia Schwarzenegger and her family are holding a one-week observance ceremony for her late father, Augustine Adjei.

Early videos and photos from the one-week observance shows a very sombre atmosphere. Schwar herself has been tearing up all through the ceremony.

So down was Afia Schwar that her children had to console her. In one of the videos, Schwar is seen with her head bowed and in tears.

