Comedienne and on-air-personality Afia Schwarzenegger has lost her father after his battle with a protracted illness.

Schwar announced the passing of her father in a post on her Instagram page on Monday, January 17, 2021.

Afia Schwar loses dad Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

Sharing a photo of herself with her father, Schwar wrote:

"My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest in peace Daddy...I'm lost."

