Afia Schwarzenegger's Father Dies, Sad Details Drop In Photo
Comedienne and on-air-personality Afia Schwarzenegger has lost her father after his battle with a protracted illness.
Schwar announced the passing of her father in a post on her Instagram page on Monday, January 17, 2021.
Sharing a photo of herself with her father, Schwar wrote:
"My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest in peace Daddy...I'm lost."
