Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene discloses the death of his father, Mr Alex Marfo

Kuami Eugene shared the sad news with his fans on Twitter and Instagram in a solemn post

He also shared a picture of Mr Alex Marfo, and he mourned his late father

Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene shared the sad news of his father's passing with his followers on social media.

The singer said his father's death has been hard on his family as they go through this challenging season.

He also mentioned that he already misses that man who sired him.

A collage of Kuami Eugene and his father Mr Alex Marfo Image credit: @kuamieugene

In 2021, Kuami Eugene celebrated Mr Alex Marfo on Father's Day.

He shared a photo of the veteran singer while giving fans a look into their relationship. According to Kuami Eugene, his father didn't want him to make music because of his past experiences.

This time Kuami Eugene flaunted his father on social media to announce his passing.

Although the singer did not give the exact date of his passing or how his father's death occurred, he shared how sad he was to lose a loved one.

He posted a photo of his late father on Instagram and wrote,

"It's been difficult times for myself and my family. We've said goodbye to a loved one too soon. I miss you so much already, Dad. Rest well until we meet again

