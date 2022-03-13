Ghana’s first and foremost blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has highly praised actress Nana Ama McBrown for being unique.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ameyaw listed five beautiful qualities of McBrown that makes her exceptional among her colleagues.

To Ameyaw, McBrown is not only doing the things she does because she just needs them done, but rather, she does them so well.

He described her as 1. One woman who hosts TV shows. 2. One woman being a mother. 3. One woman being a wife. 4. One woman being acting movies, and 5. One woman having time for her fans.

According to Ameyaw, McBrown’s exceptionality is seen in terms of her ability to do so many things at a go and to excel in all the things.

I think she is exceptional because of a lot of the things that she is doing and doing well. One woman hosting TV shows, one woman being a mother, one woman being a wife, one woman acting movies and having time for her fans,” Ameyaw said.

He indicated that not many people are able to take on such large responsibilities and to excel at them as McBrown has shown over the years.

These makes her exceptional in terms of her ability to do so many things at a go and to excel in all of these,” he added.

It is no secret that McBrown is Ghana’s most lovable actress because she is affable, talented, hardworking, and more.

She is admired by many for the feat she has attained in the entertainment industry. She is versatile. McBrown can act very well, she can sing – in fact, she was a musician at a point.

McBrown is known particular for her acting and presenting skills but there is more to this woman that makes her phenomenal.

YEN.com.gh earlier published 7 inspiring facts about Nana Ama McBrown that many people did not know.

For instance, she is a skilled driver and at a point drove all the way from Ghana to Ivory Coast for trade.

She also cannot boast of a BECE certificate because she dropped out of school due to poverty, but today, she has excelled at life.

