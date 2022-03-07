Lovable Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has got her fans hailing her over an old movie video

She acted as a preacher who preached against smoking, excessive drinking, and other things that are not good for the body

McBrown is seen hiding to smoke not long after she was heard preaching on the street, and was nearly caught by her mother

To many of her fans, Nana Ama McBrown is the best actress Ghana and the world can boast of really

A movie video of popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, acting as a hypocrite preacher has got many surprised on Instagram.

The title of the movie is Mo Mariah, in which McBrown acted out as the main character.

She acted as a preacher who blurted the Bible’s message to her listeners, warning them to shun anything that would amount to defilement of the flesh.

In the video, McBrown is heard preaching that smoking is synonymous to burning one’s body and admonished whoever was engaged in such an act to put a stop to it.

She also said that drinking too much wine is also a defilement of the flesh and whoever wishes to see the kingdom of God must not indulge in it.

Then, late in the night, McBrown is captured sitting in a corner of their home, and with a Bible on her laps, she pulled out a cigarette from her blouse, as well as a pack of matches to smoke.

She watched over her shoulders to ensure there was no coming before lightening the cigarette.

As soon as she heard the footsteps of someone drawing close to her, McBrown dropped the cigarette on the ground and covered it with soil.

When her mother approached and asked what she was doing outside at that time, the actress responded that she was reading the Bible.

The mother then asked if she could smell the scent of a lighted cigarette, but McBrown pretended and said it must be an issue with her mother’s nose.

Fans react to McBrown’s smoking video

Many people are thrilled to see their favourite actress in the short movie video.

To some of them, she is the greatest actress in Ghana and the world, while hailing her as a talented woman.

yakplus_beautyorganics: “And you are their class prefect too.”

adwoakyeiboateng: “Osofo mako.”

iamconibell: “Yh have watch it b4 vry nice movie.”

konadujacklin31: “This woman can act like serious.”

missohenewaa3: “Eiiiiiiiii Her Excellency.”

welagajonas: “This AUNTIE will not kill person in Ghana here oooo.”

doreenasmah: “What!!!! like really.”

nana_afya_pokuaa20: “I think the title of the movie was Mo Maria, empress you do all.”

peachesnn: “This woman must produce movies.”

mzy_michelle: “This woman is tooo good.”

mirah_darlin: “Good old days.”

cecilgayi02: “Your too talented Nana.”

skai_b_collection: “Talent paa nie?.”

maame_adubea_: “Super talented.”

julibees_fabrics: “Just love this woman paa.”

i_am_aquiyaa.ahomkaba: “I’m just imagining baby maxin watching these movies and laughing at mummy.”

maryyiadom: “U re too much.”

naanadanfua: “I can't stop laughing ooo.”

premier.gosso: “World best.”

deblina2051: “Very talented.”

Source: YEN.com.gh