Benedicta Gafah has wowed her fans and followers with her latest video all the way from Nigeria

The actress was seen wearing a skimpy dress as she cat-walked in front of a high-rise building while flaunting her beauty

Benedicta is noted for dazzling social media with her high sense of fashion and impeccable class

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress Benedicta Gafah has left her fans and followers with gapped mouths after she shared a video of herself on her official Instagram page jamming to a song.

In the new video of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on the video and photo-sharing app, Gafah was spotted wearing a multicoloured bodycon dress as she cat-walked to the admiration of her fans.

The pretty actress was seen flaunting her matchless beauty as she complimented her looks with a tiny clutch and a pair of white heels to match.

Photos of Benedicta Gafah. Source: @empressdictabee

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Another part of the video that was sighted on social media saw the actress being held and shown around town by another pretty lady who had a scarf tied around her neck.

Benedicta Gafah was seen beaming with smiles but most important;y, was oozing class and elegance in the video.

After posting the photo, Benedicta Gafah captioned it:

"Back in Lagos #mediarounds for OBSESSION THE MOVIE . Premiering on the 25th of March . @munachiabii @officialbigv @officialdirectormo"

Fans react to Benedicta Gafah's new video

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the video and also showered some praise words on her.

Actress sellygalley had this to say:

"A fine babe right there"

nhanhayawlil also wrote:

"Lighting everywhere"

sethowusu_alves commented:

"Aho)fe hemaa"

mzabronomaa_official had this to say:

"Beauty with class"

There were many comments that showed that Benedicta Gafah's fans were indeed happy to see her slaying online.

Afia Schwar's Twin Son Flaunts Beautiful Girlfriend At Grandpa's Funeral; Video Drops

One of the twin sons of Ghanaian media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenegger, has popped up in trends following a new video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man was seen showing off a pretty young lady who was beaming with smiles.

The duo was spotted in many photos and video snippets as they sat close to each other during the funeral of Afia Schwar's dad.

Source: YEN.com.gh