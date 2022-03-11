Star actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has shown massive love to reigning Ghanaian singer Kelvynboy.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The former signee of Stonebwoy is currently dominating the headlines following his latest single Down Flat.

Many have been jamming to the song which has been receiving airplay since it was released some months ago.

Now, the latest celebrity to join the viral video is the award-winning Ghanaian actress.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, McBrown is seen wearing a beautiful red outfit.

The mother of one was also captured feeling herself in the video as the song was been played in the background.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: YEN.com.gh