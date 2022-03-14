Popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, is rumoured to have been sacked as host of the United Showbiz programme on UTV.

The rumour has been going on for a time now after the TV station decided to use ‘floating’ hosts – where different celebrities are chosen as hosts every other week.

McBrown herself has gone quiet on the rumours and has not answered to any of it.

However, in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, McBrown shared a photo of last week’s episode of the show in which Mzbel was the host, to her Instagram handle.

In the caption, she urged her fans to watch and never miss the programme.

YEN.com.gh’s checks again reveal that McBrown has pulled down the post for reasons best to her.

It was found by YEN.com.gh that many of her fans bombarded her with questions in the comment section wanting to know why she was no longer the host.

Perhaps, due to the questions and other bothering issues, Nana Ama decided to delete the post.

YEN.com.gh, however, got a screenshot for our cherished readers before the post was deleted.

