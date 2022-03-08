Kumawood actor Lil Win and actress Nana Ama McBrown, have got fans laughing with their video

They were playing ampe on the streets of Kumasi when McBrown stopped her car in the middle of the road

The two have been hailed by their fans for being Ghana's most talented duo in the movie industry

A video of Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown, and Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, playing ampe on the streets of Kumasi has surfaced on the internet.

In the video sighted on the Instagram blog of nanaamamcbrown_daily, McBrown is captured stopping her car in the middle of the road when she saw Lil Win.

She came out of the car and when Lil Win saw her, they both started shouting.

A collage of Lil Win and McBrown. Photo credit: @officiallilwin @iamamamcbrown/Instagram

Source: Instagram

McBrown started making funny music with her lips and clapping, while Lil Win danced.

The two then started playing the local game ampe happily while laughing.

Fans react to McBrown and Lil Win’s video

Nana Ama McBrown and Lil Win’s video has triggered massive reactions from fans who could merely laughed.

Some of them called McBrown and Lil Win a special pair in movies, and to them, they are the best Ghana can boast of.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

akuanicy: “U made me watch this movie yesterday.”

agnesmyame: “so has this beautiful woman ever been sad before love u mummy.”

ohemaa.blizzy: “These two when they meet err.”

sandyedu79: “You Guys Are On forgettable Nice.”

odiadennipaa: “you guys are funny.”

ephya_hipsy: “Oh Nana Ama Mcbrown will kill us oo eeii.”

teemah_zahra84: “Hahaha eiii mana Ama u do everything some.”

phrimpvie8: “Aaaaawn Nana u are a real talent.”

jhayfherdz: “And Nana Ama is still the same hilarious lady despite her level now, I love her back to back.”

angelsvoguegh: “You are too capable.”

porti6723: “These two.”

bubble5171: “Movie title please.”

gurl.abby: “When these two meet.”

McBrown caught smoking in video

Meanwhile, McBrown was in the news earlier when video of popular Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, was caught smoking by her mother.

She was acting as a hypocrite preacher has got many surprised on Instagram.

The title of the movie is Mo Mariah, in which McBrown acted out as the main character.

She acted as a preacher who blurted the Bible’s message to her listeners, warning them to shun anything that would amount to defilement of the flesh..

Source: YEN.com.gh