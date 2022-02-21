Teacher Kwadwo finally breaks silence why Mcbrown is no more on United Showbiz

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Teacher Kwadwo, explains actress Nana Ama Mcbrown's absence from TV show, United Showbiz

Nana Ama Mcbrown's absence has generated a lot of conversations amongst netizens and fans of the popular TV entertainment show

Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo and Abeiku Santana are the personalities that have been seen as replacement for Nana Ama Mcbrown since her absence

Ghanaian media personality and comedian, Teacher Kwadwo, known in real life as Michael Owusu Afiriyie, has addressed the many ongoing rumors circulating about her absence from the TV show, United Showbiz.

Nana Ama Mcbrown who is the host of one of Ghana's favorite entertainment's TV, United Showbiz, has not been sighted for a while on the program.

According to some internet speculations, Nana Ama Mcbrown’s contract with UTV has been dissolved with others saying she has been fired for a disrespectful act.

Teacher Kwadwo who happens to be co-host to Nana Ama Mcbrown’s on the show, Teacher Kwadwo, has now disclosed why Mcbrown has been missing from our screens for a while now.

According to Teacher Kwadwo, Nana Ama Mcbrown’s contract with UTV still runs and she still stands as the official TV host of the show.

He made this revelation during an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM. He stated that her short break is part of the station’s effort to change how activities are conducted in order to enhance and strengthen its programming.

Some social media reactions

@Vidash Kitchen

"May God continue to bless nana Ama mcbrown"

@Qweku Xtra

"God bless Empress , she is an inspiring Being to the future ladies"

@Vincent Antwi

"Teacher kwadwo, don't worry, very soon I will open a school and make you the headmaster and Nana Ama Macbrown the PRO and brand ambassador"

Source: YEN.com.gh