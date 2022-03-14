Efia Odo and her mother have been spotted in photos enjoying themselves while on vacation in Ghana

The duo was seen posing in some pictures with others as they beamed with smiles and basked in each other's company

Efia Odo and her mother are noted for always engaging in friendly banters in the many videos they share online

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress and socialite Andrea Owusu famed as Efia Odo, has been spotted in a video treating her mother to an enjoyable time as they chilled in Ghana.

In the photos and video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the pretty actress was seen posing in some photos with her lovely mother.

The duo was seen posing in front of the statue of a giraffe as they visited a tourist site in Ghana to unwind after spending a lot of time in America.

Photos of Efia Odo and mom. Source: @efiaodo

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

After the mother and daughter moment, Efia Odo, together with her mom known on social medi as Adombi Serwah, posed with other people for some more photos.

The duo were on vacation in Ghana as they paid a visit to a site where they had the opportunity to go on a boat cruise.

Efia Odo and her mother were seen beaming with smiles as they posed for the photos and had massive fun together.

The photos were posted on the page of Afia Odo's mother who captioned them:

"Family vacation"

Fans of Efia Odo React To The Photos

Many ardent fans and followers of Efia Odo took to the comment section to react to the photos that were posted.

hornamsweet wrote:

"God bless your family"

diiana_opoku commented:

"Family full of joy"

Efia Odo's sister, blaxk_diamonds, who was missing in action came in with the comment:

"Hmmmm"

Afia Schwar's Twin Son Flaunts Beautiful Girlfriend At Grandpa's Funeral; Video Drops

Meanwhile, one of the twin sons of Ghanaian media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwarzenegger, has popped up in trends following a new video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man was seen showing off a pretty young lady who was beaming with smiles.

The duo was spotted in many photos and video snippets as they sat close to each other during the funeral of Afia Schwar's dad

Source: YEN.com.gh