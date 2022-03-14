Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has opened her bed to the world to show the various expensive gifts she received for her late father’s funeral.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Afia’s Instagram, she is seen seated on a small side of the bed while the donations took the larger part of it.

She has two bottles of wine in both hands while screaming the names of those she got gifts from.

A collage of Afia Schwar and Dr Kwaku Oteng. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar @iamakuaamoakoaa/Instagram

Afia Schwar first mentioned Dr Kwaku Oteng, the Adonko Bitters’ CEO, thanking him profusely and removing her slippers while saying in the Akan language that she could never finish thanking him for all he has done for her.

She also mentioned Guinness Ghana Limited, Jiji Glam, and a tall list of others who made their donations from abroad.

Afia Schwar claimed that the many wines and alcoholic beverages that are left after the funeral are so much that she could not even get a suitable car to transport them home.

Fans react to Afia Schwar’s video

Some fans have reacted to Afia Schwar’s video and can expressed their own views.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

