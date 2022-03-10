Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, is being dragged by his mother in the media for various accusations

The mother says Shatta Wale has stopped taking care of her and now she has been evicted from her apartment and she can't pay rent

Shatta Wale has reacted to the whole saga and said he has left the matter to God and would not talk about it

Shatta Wale’s mother, Madam Elsie Avemegah, has roared again over her issue with the son.

The mother has been dragging her son in the mud over claims, including that she has been evicted from her apartment and currently has nowhere to lay her head.

Shatta Wale’s mother also claimed that even what to eat has become a problem to her as the son is not paying any attention to her anymore.

Following her wild allegations, some people have accused Shatta Wale’s mother of destroying her son for hype.

However, in an interview with TV3, Madam Elsie has dispelled that and said she does not need any hype at her age.

She brought up Shatta Wale’s past against him, saying that she was sleeping with him in buses when life was tough and so she is sad that now that Shatta Wale is rich, he has turned his back on her.

Fans react to Shatta Wale’s mother’s claim

Madam Elsie’s comments has triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Missy Debby wondered why Shatta Wale’s mother is bent on destroying her own son, asking if she did not know Shatta Wale’s family house again:

Missy Debbie Lartey: "So this woman doesn't know the way to wale 's family house again erh. You want him to take care of u but u destroying wat gives him money. Which kind mother be this goshhhh"

Mirabel had the same view point:

Mirabel Dede: "Ah, is this woman trying to tell us she has no family members to solve whatever is going on between she and her son? If her son wasn’t famous will she still come out to do this ? This is below it .disgracing ur son in the public like this diee , I think whatever the issue it can be solved at home .ah"

DLMA wondered why Shatta Wale’s mother’s children are not willing to take care of her:

DLMADEIT: "

Boutrous Andy took on both Shatta Wale and the mother:

Boutrous Andy: "Yet he will be going about making noise, I have money, I have money, I have money, what's the essence of money if you can't help others eeh."

Mummy you too what have you done that he doesn't take care of you, your son is okay so why is he not taking care of you, something doesn't make sense to me

Otumfo Nana said no matter what Shatta Wale’s mother’s crime is, he should take care of her:

Otumfo Nanna: "Some of you are blaming shatta's mom that maybe she has done something wrong to her kids. Let me tell you, no matter what shatta's mom has done to her children,she shouldn't be treated like this. Most of us our parents and family didn't help us but we are trying our best to help them. Put your feet in her shoes and feel how painful it is."

To Galina, people like Shatta Wale’s mother only destroy their children:

Galina Bouanga: "Some parents can destroy theirs own children and come to play victims in the society because they know in Africa we always support parents even when they are wrong."

Some children are really suffering: "Akoto Veeda would not blame Shatta Wale at all:

Nana Ama Afari: "What was she doing all the years that she was accommodated and given a car? Just eating, sleeping and having fun? How old is she that she cannot work and feed herself when she was being supported? Time changes and she better be careful. If possible, she must move into the family house, sell the vehicle and start working with the money. If the back of your hand will sweet you, it will not be like the inner part. Get up on your feet and start something. You are not sick. My take."

Shatta Wale reacts to mother's claims

Shatta Wale was said to have reacted to the mother's claims after she washed their dirty linen in public.

He was reported to have said that he would not address the matter and that he has left everything in the hands of God.

The musician said he has done what he is supposed to have done for the mother and now he is tired.

