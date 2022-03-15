Serwaa Amihere has turned heads on social media with a classic photo of herself

Ever-beautiful award-winning Ghanaian television personality, Joyce Serwaa Amihere, has set tongues wagging on Instagram after she posted some photos of herself.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Serwaa Amihere was seen standing inside what looked like a plush home as she posed for the camera.

The media personality was seen feeling herself as she dazzled in regal Kente while showing off her pretty smile.

She was pictured wearing the proud Ghanaian-owned cultural print which was made into a beautiful dress and complimented her outfit with a pair of expensive-looking heels.

One of the photos saw Amihere standing akimbo in front of what looked like a wardrobe fixed inside a wall.

After posting the photo, Serwaa Amihere captioned it:

"For the love of Kente"

Fans react to Serwaa Amihere's photo

Many fans and followers of the pretty television star took to the comment section to shower praises on Serwaa Amihere.

love.food.mart came in with the comment:

"Looking beautiful"

shatta_tina also shared the same opinion:

"Always looking beautiful"

Radio personality sokoohemaaofficial also noted:

"Serwaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! I have this saaaame dress"

iamlilymohammed commented:

"I’m coming for the dress"

girl.like.demigoddess had this to say:

"Prettinesee on another level"

99_demon_bird_ wrote:

"Ma fav Journalist"

Serwaa Amihere Says Getting Married Does Not Mean Happiness; Netizens React

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Joyce Serwaa Amihere has caused a massive debate on social media on the subject of marriage and happiness.

Taking to her official Twitter page, Serwaa Amihere indicated that being unmarried was not in any way synonymous with being unhappy.

In the counter vein, Serwaa Amihere said being or getting married did not also mean the person was happy.

Serwaa Amihere's comment did not stem from any prior issue or debate but appeared to be something on her mind that she wanted to let out.

Source: YEN.com.gh