Hajia4reall has set tongues wagging on social media with her latest photo she posted on her Instagram handle

The socialite and model was seen looking as pretty as ever as she put her beauty on display

Hajia4reall is known for sharing videos and photos of herself on social media which generate massive reactions

Ghanaian socialite and musician, Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4reall, has dazzled many on social media with a new photo dressed in beautiful clothes.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Hajia4reall was seen standing in front of a door believed to be in a plush home as she dazzled many with her matchless beauty.

The Ghanaian model and musician, in the photo, was seen dressed in an off-white tank top as she posed for the camera.

Hajia4reall. Source: hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

She was seen wearing an expensive-looking necklace and some other accessories as she showed off her high fashion sense.

Hajia4reall who sometimes goes by the name Mona4reall complimented her looks with some expensive-looking earrings, some bracelets and some rings on her fingers.

The burgeoning musician also used the photo opportunity to flaunt one of of her plush cars which was parked in her home.

After posting the photos, Hajia4reall captioned the photos:

"#Daddy’s Angel"

Fans and celebs react Hajia4reall's photos

Many of her fans as well as celeb friends of Hajia4reall took to the comment section to react to the beautiful photo.

Nigerian comedian mrmacaroni1 came in with the comment:

"Fantabulous"

milkybrownb wrote:

"True Beauty from within #heretostay"

askia_zamahni noted:

"So beautiful"

sly_nonstop shouted:

"Say what‼️‼️‼️"

There were many comments from the teeming fans of the actress, model and singer which showed that many people really admired her beauty.

Hajia4reall is noted for displaying beautiful photos of herself and once in a while flaunts her cars, house, and other properties.

Source: YEN.com.gh