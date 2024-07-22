Kwadwo Sheldon, in a hilarious video, fought with his barber after he humorously used a curl sponge on his bald head

The popular YouTuber was astonished by the barber using the foam meant for bushy hairdos on his spotless head

The video shared on his social media page sparked reactions from social media users who found the interaction funny

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon found himself in a funny situation with his barber.

The incident, captured in a video shared on Sheldon's social media, showed the social media star in disbelief as the barber used a curl sponge on his bald head.

Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon picks a hilarious fight with his barber after a curl sponge was used on his bald head. Photo Source: kwadwosheldon

Source: Twitter

Sheldon went for a grooming session. After giving the content creator his trademark 'santo' hairdo, Sheldon's barber humorously tried to use a curl sponge, typically for bushy hair, on his smooth scalp.

Sheldon's astonished reaction elicited humorous reactions online.

Sheldon's facial expressions changed from confusion to shock as he realised what was happening. As the barber continued, Sheldon tried to stop him by playfully swatting his hand away.

They engaged in a light-hearted struggle, with Sheldon clearly amused by the barber's trolling.

Kwadwo Sheldon's barber video sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mj_mensah01 said:

"You can clearly see the barber meant it without malice. Just trying to help out"

vibesandchips commented:

"This is what I mean when I say I’m clearing my thoughts"

God_Wingh said:

"Ahhhh this guy paaa no force give u ohh"

ebenezer_carsoon wrote:

"The barber too be Dingo"

Kaypoisson1 said:

"3tire wei Sowutuom sikaduro boys get a, Lambo fit drop next month"

nora_akua said:

"Buh Sheldon don’t have to pay for haircuts anymore in his life…wow that’s a blessing in disguise"

