Serwaa Amihere has caused a stir on social media with her latest opinion about marriage

The TV star took to her official Twitter page to make the comment which has garnered a lot of comments online

Serwaa Amihere has grown from a known face into a loved brand and has managed to get a lot of people into her circle

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Joyce Serwaa Amihere has caused a massive debate on social media with the subject of marriage and happiness.

Taking to her official Twitter page, Serwaa Amihere indicated that being unmarried was not in any way synonymous with being unhappy.

In the counter vein, Serwaa Amihere said being or getting married did not also mean the person was happy.

Serwaa Amihere's comment did not stem from any prior issue or debate but appeared to be something on her mind that she wanted to let out.

The GHOne News anchor's Twitter post read:

"Unmarried does not automatically mean unhappy. To marry is also not to be happy."

Fans React To Serwaa Amihere's Post

Many ardent fans and followers of the beautiful TV star took to the comment section to react to the post she made.

One fan wrote:

"To marry late and be happy is far better than to marry early and be unhappy. Marriage is a sacred institution on its own and everyone needs to enter when they're truly ready."

Another Serwaa Amihere fan noted:

"Even to be alive sef no Dey mean to be happy. To love God sef no Dey mean to be happy. To enjoy sin pass devil sef no Dey mean to be happy, to get money sef no Dey mean to be happy.Happiness dier e no be something for human beings,Ebe more of a thing for animals"

I am not one of those girls who can live without a man - Serwaa Amihere confesses

Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere disclosed that she doesn't belong to the group of women who publicly pride themselves on being independent.

Serwaa in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh made this revelation while hosting her GH Today show on the topic, "expectations in a relationship."

The news anchor was quick to correct her co-host after he cited her as an example of an independent woman who does not feel the need to have a man in her life for her to survive.

