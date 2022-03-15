Chekora Mubarak, a young Ghanaian man who graduated with his first degree from the University for Development Studies has become a big-time social media manager at Sportsbrief.com.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Mubarak indicates that it all started when he was randomly posted to TV3 as a national service person after which his hard work kept pushing him on for more gigs.

At TV3, Chekora recounts being instrumental in some of the groundbreaking initiatives that were started around the time he was still there.

In his own words:

"I helped start the Think Heart, Save A Child Foundation which has aided scores of children living with hole in heart disease to get funding. I was also instrumental in the June 3rd Disaster Support Fund which helped the victims of the twin fire and water disaster that hit Circle in 2015."

In 2021, Chekora received a recommendation to be employed at YEN.com.gh as a social media manager where he won an award for change-driving.

Just a year later, he has become the social media manager for Africa at SportBrief, which is one of the fastest-growing sports websites in Africa as well as one of the biggest.

