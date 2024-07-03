A Ghanaian engraver flaunted his talent in a video he shared on his official TikTok page

In the video, he engraved a set of coconuts with the brand name of Kempinski Hotel

Many people in the comment section guessed the price, while others admired the TikToker's handiwork

Talented Ghanaian graphic designer and engraver Owura Kwabena shared a lovely video of him engraving fresh coconut.

Engraved coconut in photos. Image Credit: @owuraqwabena

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian engraver flaunts branded coconut in a video

The skilled engraver shared a video of him engraving Kempinski Hotel's brand name on a set of coconuts, an order meant for the hotel's restaurant.

In the video, he displayed the tool he used in engraving and how it was done, thereby educating people about the process.

Below is the video of Owura Kwabena engraving the coconut with Kempinski Hotel's brand name:

Reactions to the video of the coconut being branded

Many people in the comment section of the video were intrigued by the process as they admired Owura Kwabena's talent. Others were also awed by how beautiful the coconut looked after it was engraved with the name of the 5-star hotel in Ghana.

One aspect of the comment section that got many people laughing hard was people guessing how much one coconut would cost if one were to order it from the menu of the Kempinski Hotel.

Below are the interesting reactions from fans on social media:

aduboat_gh said:

So after drinking the water and what happens to the kube hono no

Man101_9 said:

Energy waste all in the name of branding

Kelly said:

The coconut is 10gh and the brand name is 140gh

bobojango said:

kube 8 mirrien

Ebo Quansah said:

I hope its not Ghc 200 per one

Mercedes❤️ said:

Ɛndiɛ sɛ 50 taazin

Qué Séra Séra said:

Kube 10 million na esi hor saaa no

GrinB3b3 said:

Kube mu printings oo na won’t they add barcodes?

"It's very lucrative": Educated Ghanaian man delights as he becomes coconut seller

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a well-educated Ghanaian man speaking about why he ventured into the coconut business has surfaced online.

He disclosed the genesis of the business and also spoke about how the trade has transformed his life. Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh