Miami In Ghana: Branded Kempinski Coconut Causes Stir, Ghanaians Predict The Price
- A Ghanaian engraver flaunted his talent in a video he shared on his official TikTok page
- In the video, he engraved a set of coconuts with the brand name of Kempinski Hotel
- Many people in the comment section guessed the price, while others admired the TikToker's handiwork
Talented Ghanaian graphic designer and engraver Owura Kwabena shared a lovely video of him engraving fresh coconut.
Ghanaian engraver flaunts branded coconut in a video
The skilled engraver shared a video of him engraving Kempinski Hotel's brand name on a set of coconuts, an order meant for the hotel's restaurant.
In the video, he displayed the tool he used in engraving and how it was done, thereby educating people about the process.
Ghanaians ask how Chef Smith convinced media giants to cover his fake GWR presentation: "Smarter than Dr UN"
Below is the video of Owura Kwabena engraving the coconut with Kempinski Hotel's brand name:
Reactions to the video of the coconut being branded
Many people in the comment section of the video were intrigued by the process as they admired Owura Kwabena's talent. Others were also awed by how beautiful the coconut looked after it was engraved with the name of the 5-star hotel in Ghana.
One aspect of the comment section that got many people laughing hard was people guessing how much one coconut would cost if one were to order it from the menu of the Kempinski Hotel.
Below are the interesting reactions from fans on social media:
aduboat_gh said:
So after drinking the water and what happens to the kube hono no
Man101_9 said:
Energy waste all in the name of branding
Kelly said:
The coconut is 10gh and the brand name is 140gh
bobojango said:
kube 8 mirrien
Ebo Quansah said:
I hope its not Ghc 200 per one
Mercedes❤️ said:
Ɛndiɛ sɛ 50 taazin
Qué Séra Séra said:
Kube 10 million na esi hor saaa no
GrinB3b3 said:
Kube mu printings oo na won’t they add barcodes?
