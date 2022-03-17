Reggie Rockstone has taken to social media to share a video of himself and socialite Abena Korkor Addo

The video showed the duo having a good time as they partied at a night event

According to the music legend, he was sharing the video ahead of time amid a new list of men Abena Korkor released purporting to have slpet with them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian music living legend, Reggie Rockstone has cracked ribs online after he shared an old video of himself having fun with Abena Korkor Addo at an event.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the Ghanaian living legend, saw him at a night event with Abena Korkor.

The duo was seen very close to each other in the video as they appeared to be dancing while surrounded by some other revelers.

Reggie Rockstone With Abena Korkor. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Reggie Rockstone indicated that he was putting the video out in advance in case Abena Korkor came out to allege that she had had an affair with him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The hiplife grandpapa added that he was setting the records straight and even went on to mention his wife to come and bear him witness that it was the farthest he had gone so far as his relation with Abena Korkor was involved.

Reggie Rockstone's action follows a new list of high-profile men released by Abena Korkor with claims that they had all been in bed with her.

Some of the names on the list included football legends Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah and music superstar, Livingstone Etse Satekla known by the stage name, Stonebwoy.

Abena Korkor: Stephen Appiah Reacts To Allegations Of Sleeping With IG Star, Reveals Where They Met

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has reacted to allegations on social media that he had an affair with social media influencer Nana Abena Korkor Addo.

A Twitter account believed to belong to Abena Korkor claiming that Stephen Appiah and other prominent Ghanaians had been intimate with her in the past.

The tweet further suggested that Appiah and one other former Black Stars captain were not so good in bed during their escapades.

Source: YEN.com.gh