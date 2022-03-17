Instagram model and former TV3 presenter, Abena Korkor, has rendered an apology to Stonebwoy

This comes after her earlier claims that Stonebwoy is part of the tall list of men she has slept with

Abena Korkor claimed that Stonebwoy's "sex was whack" and that she did not enjoy it as she should have

Abena Korkor also mentioned one of Stonebwoy's close friends by name Chief, and advised his wife Louisa to be careful of the people around her husband

Controversial Instagram model and television presenter, Abena Korkor, has apologised to Stonebwoy following earlier claims that he slept with her.

Abena Korkor rendered the apology on her Instagram page but deleted it soon after uploading but YEN.com.gh already got a copy.

In the post seen by YEN.com.gh, Abena Korkor wrote: “I apologise to 1 GAD and BHIMNATION”.

Abena Korkor also apologised to one Chief who is a close friend of Stonebwoy. She claimed that this Chief comes with Stonebwoy whenever they need to meet.

She added that access to her Twitter handle has been restricted and so she would not be able to delete the tweet in which she claimed Stonebwoy slept with her.

Abena Korkor names Stonebwoy among men she has slept with

On the night of Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Abena Korkor pulled massive traffic on Twitter with her tweet that Stonebwoy slept with her.

She described Stonebwoy's "sex as whack" indicating that it is nothing to write home about compared with the bouts she enjoyed with other men.

Abena Korkor then went on to advice Stonebwoy's wife, Louisa, to be careful of the people and friend around her and the husband.

She had also mentioned one Chief who comes with Stonebwoy to meet her anytime they had a date.

Not long after her tweet had gone viral, Twitter took down Abena Korkor's handle so that she would not access it.

Stephen Appiah denies sleeping with Abena Korkor

