Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has wowed her followers on social media with her latest video

The actress showed off her fine-looking self in a body-hugging gown as she prepared to attend an event

Serwaa's video which comes after her recent bridesmaid photos went viral has stirred mixed reactions from her fans

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, popularly known as Clara Amoateng Benson, has released another video on social media.

The video shared on Instagram shows Maame Serwaa rocking a body-hugging dress and flaunting her beauty.

Serwaa who looked to be on her way for an event look dashing in the gown which had its right side split to the thigh level.

Maame Serwaa has released another video online

Source: Instagram

Standing inside a room with a lamp and sofa nearby, the actress decided to turn around and give fans a 360-degree view in the video.

With S1mba's Rover Maame Serwaa looked to be gushing over herself and looked so happy.

Watch below for the video as shared on @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Fans of Maame Serwaa react to video

The new video has stirred mixed reactions from Maame Serwaa's fans. While some were impressed with her looks, others think she is growing too fast.

beatricemaamenyarko said:

"You are African woman, beautiful black skin and body. Love u❤."

reginadugbatey said:

"How did this gal become big like this ."

sexy_nana_gh said:

"Her doctor need to be sued now her waist is not straight ."

marthaakyaaboakye said:

"Second Moesha."

kojoanimdarko said:

"She is looking nice but I have a feeling she will become so fat that when she don't take care she go bore fatness ."

Serwaa's video comes after wedding photo

Maame Serwaa's latest video has come after she received bashing on social media following photos of her at a wedding which popped up online over the weekend

Serwaa who was a bridesmaid at a friend's wedding alongside Tik Toker Asantewaa was criticised over her dress for the wedding. The dress seemed to show too much cleavage.

It is not known if the dress in the video was the same she wore for the wedding but she looks to be covered up well.

Maame fires critics of wedding dress

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Maame Serwaa had shared the photo in a tight top and skirt with an interesting caption.

In her caption, Maame Serwaa pointed out she cared very little about those who talk about her behind her.

"People talking behind your back are behind you for a reason," she said.

