Legendary rapper Okyeame Kwame and his children, Sir Bota and Sante, recently went out to have fun

Videos from their fun day have popped up showing them toasting with wine glasses in a pool and also doing the #dropitchallenge

Fans have been impressed by the family bond and have been praising the rapper and his children

Rapper Okyeame Kwame, known in private life as Kwame Nsiah-Apau, recently went on a fun spree with his family.

In videos from the family vacation, the Hiplife legend was seen spending quality time and bonding with his two children, Sir Bota and Sante.

One of the videos shared on Okyeame Kwame's page shows the rapper relaxing in a pool with Bota and Sante.

The three clanged their glasses together as they toasted to the family's upcoming tour around the world while revealing how they intend to have fun in Greece and other places

Sharing the video, Okyeame indicated that even such short videos from the family take a lot of effort.

"The number of takes we have to do before we get these videos done eh. Mistakes are part of life...," he said.

Okyeame Kwame also revealed the dates for their upcoming tour which includes stops in South Africa, Dubai, Greece, Turkey, and the US.

Not long after Okyeme's video, Sir also shared a video from the same location. In his video, the family was doing their version of the #dropitchallenge. In his caption he wrote:

"I've decided to embarrass myself multiple times before I turn 18 .. and my family is right here with me on the first one."

Fans react to Okyeame Kwame's videos

Okyeame Kwame's videos with his children got many reactions from his followers. YEN.com.gh compiled some below.

mvtboss wished for a family like this:

"This is how I want my family to be yaa Allah ."

frema_shows said:

"Chilling be what kraaaa ."

iam_melma said:

"Please next time don’t leave our wife out."

ritasmith879 had a concern:

"I have always respected your family but why do you give wine glass to children is wrong let them be children please we’re looking up to you guys as role models."

