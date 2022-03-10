Mrs Annica Nsiah-Apau, the wife of legendary rapper Okyeame Kwame, has stirred laughter on social media after sharing a throwback photo.

The photo shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, March 10, 2022, showed Mrs Okyeame in her younger.

Annica wore a skirt and top sewn from a black and white coloured material similar to what is used of funeral thanksgiving.

Okyeame Kwame's wife has given fans a peek into her teens Photo source: @mrsokyeame

She matched her looks with a pair of black shoes. Mrs Okyeame also wore a pair of glasses that looked like medicated glasses.

Sharing the photo, Annica indicated that she was wondering whether to post or not. She explained that her spectacles were not for fun.

"I kept wondering... should I or shouldn't I post? But then again it's Thursday . #tbt to my teenage years

"PS: the sp3rs wasn't for swag... I truly couldn't see clearly without them ," she said.

See the photo as reposted on the Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Annica's followers laugh

The photo shared by Annica has stirred loads of reactions from her followers.

djabkghofficial said:

"Hw3 ne Shoe bi‍♂️ ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

elom_anang said:

"Eiiiishhh!!! can't believe it's you!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

afiabanks1 said:

"The sp3rs ampa . You were a beauty tho .."

_efyaxx said:

"Ahuofe nankasa 3firi tete ."

ohemaa_akosua_esther said:

"Beautiful woman from day one."

naturalghanagirl said:

"Eii, wow Kwame picked a diamond in the rough lol."

Source: YEN.com.gh