Afrobeats star, Kelvynboy, has been re-arrested by the Ghana Police Service over some new charges brought against him

Prosecutors in the case against the Ghanaian musician took a new turn after the new charges were filed

He was allegedly arrested earlier after news was rife on social media that he had purported abused his baby mama

News reaching YEN.com.gh has it that now-very-popular Afrobeats singer, Kelvyn Brown known by the stage name Kelvynboy, has been picked up again by the police.

The arrest, according to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on pulse.com.gh, comes after the prosecutor in charge of the case involving the alleged abuse of a lady with whom Kelvynboy has two children, presented fresh allegations in court.

Kelvynboy was earlier granted a GHC200,000 bail on February 22, by the Adentan Circuit Court 2 which was presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah.

The Court dismissed the charges against the singer on the basis of lack of evidence at the second hearing of the case on March Friday, March 18.

The fresh allegations by the prosecutor indicate that Kelvynboy has assaulted his alleged baby mama again after he was granted bail last month.

After she learned of the new allegations, the judge, Mrs Balokah, adjourned hearing to another date.

When the Court adjourned, Kelvynboy was re-arrested while walking to his team’s car.

As Kelvynboy has not been put before court on the new charges, the police will determine whether he will be granted a police inquiry bail or not.

As a result of this, the Down Flat singer may spend this weekend in police cells and face the Court on Monday.

