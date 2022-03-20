Television/radio personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has urged wives not to fight their husbands over Abena Korkor

She emphasised that the socialite's repeated claims about men who allegedly laid with her in the past should not be given prominence

Afia Schwar advised the women not to allow Abena Korkor to come between their marriage even if they know about their husband's infidelity

Media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, has established that any Ghanaian woman who fights her husband over Abena Korkor is stupid.

She stressed that it would be unwise to allow the former TV3 employee to come between their marriage even if they know about their husband's infidelity.

Afia Schwar explained that the socialite has been producing the list of men who allegedly laid with her in the past and should not be given prominence, she said while hosting United Showbiz on Saturday, March 19.

Don't nag your husband over Abena Korkor

''With all due respect, if your husband arrives from work and you nag him about any allegations by Abena Korkor, then you are stupid,'' she said.

Afia Schwar explained that:

''I don’t think Ghanaian men are stupid. Abena Korkor, for five years, has been mentioning names. So, the men who try to have amorous relationships with her, are they mad?'' she quizzed. It can’t be possible.''

The controversial media personality further mentioned that she doesn't believe anything Abena Korkor says about prominent people bedding with her.

Last week, Abena Korkor claimed reggae/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, and two former Black Stars captains laid with her. One of the players came out to debunk her claims.

