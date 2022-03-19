A couple, Aunty Monica, and her tall husband Steve has sparked reactions after their rare photos surfaced on the internet

Blogger Zionfelix shared images of the duo as he posed with them during his visit to Wageningen, Netherlands

Several people who reacted commented on the stunning height of Aunty Monica's husband

She is comfortable with her hubby's height. A woman, Aunty Monica, and her husband Steve have erupted a stir as their rare photos surfaced on social media.

According to blogger Felix Adomako Mensah, professionally known as Zionfelix, the Wageningen-based couple in the Netherlands makes Ghanaian students feel at home.

The media personality disclosed that the pair has been married for 25 years as he shared their images.

“Long Distance Marriage”: Reactions Trail Photos of Ghanaian Woman and Her Tall Oyibo Hubby. Photo credit: Zionfelix

Source: Facebook

Kindhearted couple impacting lives

''Here is Aunty Monica and her hubby, Steve. They’ve been married for 25 years.

''This couple makes Ghanaian students in Wageningen feel at home. They organise get-together and other events for them at their house and also give the students listening ears whenever they are in trouble,'' he posted on Facebook.

Massive reactions trail photos

The photos, now deleted, have prompted reactions from netizens as many commented about the duo, especially the man's height at the time of writing this post.

Read some of the remarks selected by YEN.com.gh below:

Akosua Kuma Nutakor said:

''Some of us cannot stand beside this man cos we will be seen as a dwarf.''

Youngest Shugadady Pill commented:

''This looks like a long-distance marriage under the same roof tho. Chai.''

Nana Aba Baidoo Peprah asked:

''Ibeg are they in a “long-distance “relationship?''

Afia Denmark commented:

''This is the definition of "A long-distance relationship." Zionfelix Nana Yaw Adomako are you in the pic? I can't see you.''

Qwheyku Khalifa said:

''Ladies and gentlemen, please let's welcome the man who invented the word long.''

Edwin Yeboah commented:

''So Ghanaian ladies and we want thick tall guys, thick tall guys, she use am go enter abroad too? Hmmm.''

Source: YEN.com.gh