Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare donated GHc50,000 to her (Afia) father's funeral

The media personality has backtracked and apologised to the Chief of Staff over the false statement

Afia Schwar recounted that the Chief of Staff ignored her messages ahead of her father's funeral on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday

Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has recounted that Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare snubbed her before she (Afia) laid her father to rest.

Afia Schwarzenegger, real name Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, had claimed that the Chief of Staff donated GHc50,000 to her father's funeral.

After her father's internment, the controversial television personality made a series of Instagram posts to appreciate persons who donated to her late father's burial and thanked the Chief of Staff for the cash.

Retracting and apologising to the Chief of Staff

Afia Schwarzenegger subsequently backtracked on her claims, saying she did not receive any monitory donation from Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

Speaking as a guest-host of UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, March 19, Afia Schwarzenegger apologised to the Chief of Staff, saying people took her claims ''out of context''.

''Let me use this opportunity to apologise to Mama Frema Opare because people took the whole thing out of context,'' she said.

She explained that she followed Ashanti customs in thanking persons she invited for donating to her father's funeral even though some did not show up for the occasion.

Chief of Staff ignores Afia Schwar

According to her, Ashanti traditions require that a person sends out appreciation to individuals whether or not they made it to the funeral after an invitation.

Afia Schwarzenegger recalled that she sent text messages to Akosua Frema Osei-Opare to inform and remind the Chief of Staff of her (Afia) father's internment.

She said the Chief of Staff, however, ignored her messages. ''Not even an acknowledgment,'' she said.

Afia Schwar Lay Father to Rest

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a pre-burial ceremony has been held for the late father of television and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The funeral took place inside the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, poolside, with famous personalities in attendance.

Augustine Adjei died after a long battle with cancer, bowing to the dreaded disease on January 17, 2022.

