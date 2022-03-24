Sarkodie's second child and only son, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, is enjoying real luxury as a child

A photo of his white-washed room has popped up on social media and it speaks volumes of the life is living as a rich man's son

His wardrobe is large and has been designed in a way that his sneakers would be displayed fully on the side

A photo of Sarkodie’s son, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, looking all dapper in his room, has surfaced online.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram blog of Zionfelix, Michael Jnr, as Sarkodie’s son known, leans against his wardrobe in his white T-shirt over a pair of short jeans.

And rocking a pair of white and blue Nike sneaker, Michael Junior makes a while face as if he was forced to take the picture.

A collage of Sarkodie and son. Photo credit: @sarkodie @zionfelixdotcom/Instagram

His room is painted all white, and a collection of his designer sneakers is displayed by the side of the wardrobe.

Fans react to Sarkodie’s son’ photo

Michael Jnr’s photo has triggered massive reactions from fans with many people commenting that he looks so much like the father.

Others also admired the little boy’s room and his collection of the sneakers.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

ikelynxmedia: “Junior Kabutey.”

dearveraa: “He’s cuter than I thought.”

nhanhayawlil: “Junior Highest.”

finefitsgh: “It’s the sneaker collection for meeee.”

1real_mitch: “Like father like son.”

symplyadwoa: “Who vex this young man Looking good.”

aewura.collection: “Handsome.”

banks_rays_of_shades_: “Fine Boy.”

charllycolegh: “They look so much like daddy.”

mis_ows: “Facial expression.”

akuea.blackkie: “His kids look like each other

Sarkodie celebrates son's second birthday

Earlier, Sarkodie shared a photo of his son to celebrate his second birthday.

The Happy Day hit singer uploaded several photos slide with the child as he clocked two years old today, March 13.

Sarkodie expressed deep love for his son, when he wrote: "Happy birthday son, I LOVE YOU (MJ)."

Several fans erupted with joy as they observed their style credentials under the comment section of Sarkodie's Twitter post while wishing the boy well.

Source: YEN.com.gh