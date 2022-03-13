Rapper Sarkodie has delighted fans with photos of his son as the boy clocks two years old today, March 13

The Happy Day singer posed with his cute boy sporting different outfits to mark the occasion in style

Fans of the award-winning Ghanaian musician have splashed the comment section of his Twitter post with tons of compliments

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, has posed with his son, Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, to mark the child's second birthday.

The Happy Day hit singer uploaded several photos slide with the child as he clocked two years old today, March 13.

Sharing the heartwarming images on Twitter, the award-winning rapper expressed his love for his son.

Photos of rapper Sarkodie and his son Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr. Source: Sarkodie

Source: Instagram

''Happy bday my boy. I LOVE YOU! Michael Owusu Addo Jnr (MJ),'' he captioned the photos.

The father-son duo posed for the camera sporting different modern outfits as they flexed their fashion qualities.

Several fans erupted with joy as they observed their style credentials under the comment section of Sarkodie's Twitter post while wishing the boy well.

Read some of the compliments below:

SamVamo said:

''Wow, I love your look. Happy birthday, Junior Sark.''

@gyaigyimii wrote:

''Happy birthday star boy.''

@Hypeboss8 said:

''Happy birthday small Sarkodie.''

@EngrWorldBest said:

''Please permit me to use this for the rest of the year.''

@BADASSPMF observed:

''He dey rec Angelo pass. Happy birthday Lil Bidi!''

@AmofaKweku commented:

''This is where I got to know that swag can be inherited @sarkodie.''

@SAKUMONOSARK said:

''Berma )w) dimples dierrr full dbeee.''

@MR_USMANJO commented:

''Happy birthday to Junior Sarkodie. Much love, MJ! Michael Owusu Addo Jnr (MJ) cute Baby copy of Daddy. Happy birthday. I'm wishing you long life and prosperity.''

DanSam commented:

''Happy birthday, Sark Junior. I love your style.''

Sarkodie and His Daughter Titi Warm Hearts

Not long ago, Sarkodie and his daughter, Titi, warmed the hearts of Ghanaians with their daddy-daughter goal in a new video.

It seems they had gone out of their home as father and daughter were beautifully dressed.

Titi is seen pointing at something to her father, who looked on and asked questions.

Sarkodie's Wife Tracy Shows Skin as She Flaunts Her Beauty in Rare Video

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Tracy Owusu Addo, wife of award-winning rapper Sarkodie, has dazzled fans with a rare video showing off her grit and ageless beauty.

Popularly known as Tracy Sarkcess, the Ghanaian entrepreneur and business owner was feeling herself when she uploaded the video.

The mother of two was covered for the moment but gave fans something to drool over as she revealed a little skin.

