Ghanaian musician, Fameye, has spoken after Abeiku Santana and others said he deserved Artiste of the Year nomination

He mentioned the likes of Abeiku Santana, Ameyaw Debrah, Ras Kuku, and Captain Planet who as part of the people

His comments come after many music enthusiast criticised Chatterhouse for nominating Joe Mettle in the category

Sensational Ghanaian musician, Fameye, has spoken after radio presenter Abeiku Santana said he deserved Artiste of the Year nomination in the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fameye maintained a humble disposition, while mentioning the names of experienced industry players who think he deserved nomination.

He was being interview by Abeiku Santana on Okay FM.

A collage of Abeiku, Fameyeh, and Joe Mettle. Photo credit: @abiekusantana @fameyemusic @joemettle/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Fameye, while asking if he deserved to be nominated in the Artiste of the Year category indicated that though he has not said so himself, Santana, Ras Kuku, Ameyaw Debrah, and Captain Planet believe that he should have been nominated.

Fans react to Fameye’s video

Many of his fans have reacted to the video and are of the opinion that Fameye deserved the nomination.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

queenphreda: “They always nominate those with senseless song just because they pay them to do so,”

cherister_love: “I don't know what fameye, Kinaata and king promise has done to charter house,eiiiii country bi nie.”

thefriends_salon: “Fameye I like your music.”

gaiseyeliz900: “Yes he deserve to be awarded.”

maa_abena_nhyira: “They can nominate you bro, but still de3 watua award no ka, na y3de b3ma no… so don’t worry ok. Bibiaa y3 sikas3m o.”

okodie_quame: “All ghana needs is a big investor to create a reliable and enviable award scheme… vgma will be dead…”

dj.nana.g: “In our eyes you are the artiste of the year. Well done Peter.”

de_surviva: “When shatta was busily bringing these out,you same people insulted him instead of supporting him . Now we all go feel am.”

kingpilarto: “And me your greatest fun fameye junior at Western North sefwi Wiawso.”

1realcreppy_: “I dont know what joe mettle is doing there.. if they fool the awards scheme can be collapsed due to favoritism.”

Source: YEN.com.gh