Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has gone ahead to compose a song with her catch phrase Dada Damoase, meaning Daddy says thank you.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Afia Schwar and Brother Sammy are seen together in the studio recording the song and dancing together.

They sing: “Daada damoase, dada damoase ooooo, eieeeee”, while performing what looks like a choreography.

A collage of Afia Schwar and Brother Sammy. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwar @nationworshipperbrothersammy @those_called_celebs/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Dada Damoase term came after Afia Scwhar’s father died. In thanking those who supported her in diverse ways, she kept on screaming “Dada Damoase”.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Video gets reactions

Afia Schwar and Brother Sammy’s video has triggered massive reactions from fans with many of them laughing.

Some, however, did not like the idea and criticised Afia Schwar.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

iamkarteysandra: “you can’t be in Ghana and be sad”

faustinatutu1: "Am very shameful to brother Sammy mpoo man of God paaaaaa."

nana4realone: "Only Brother Sammy will be used to do this foolish thing. Who else?"

noisylvia: "I understand why she was against coded trending with the song."

kabbie121: "Dey don’t have problem."

Source: YEN.com.gh