Nana Aba Anamoah is not happy with the Artiste of the Year nomination list released by the VGMA

The list has KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, King Promise, and Joe Mettle battling it out

Nana Aba says she is shocked to the bone that Famiyeh and Kofi Kinata were excluded from the list

One of Ghana’s finest broadcasters, Nana Ama Anamoah, has expressed shock and disappointment over the nominees for the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

She was reacting to a video of her colleague broadcaster Abeiku Santana criticising Chatterhouse over the Artiste of the Year nominees for 2023.

The list has KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, King Promise, and Black Sherif.

A collage of Nana Aba, Kofi Kinata, Fameye, and Joe Mettle. Photo credit: @kinatagh @thenanaaba @fameyemusic @joemettle/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Abeiku had his doubt about the credibility of Chatterhouse for that nomination and severely criticised them.

According to him, Fameye and Kofi Kinata have worked hard under the year of review and should have been on it.

Reacting to Abeiku’s video, Nana Aba wrote: “I am shocked to the bone”.

A screenshot of Nana Aba's comment under Abeiku's post. Photo credit: @abeikusantana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her comments indicated that she is also not in support of the nomination list without Fameyeh and Kofi Kinata not being on the nomination list.

Nana also believes the duo have worked hard under the year of review and deserved the recognition.

Abeiku Santana Criticises Chatterhouse Over Kofi Kinaata, Fameye in Artiste of the Year Category

Earlier, Abeiku Aggrey Santana questioned the credibility of Chatterhouse after the release of the 2023 nominations that has got a section of the media and public complaining.

In a video published by YEN.com.gh, he severely criticised Chatterhouse for not including Fameye and Kofi Kinata in the Artistes of the Year category.

Abeiku also believes that Fameye and Kofi Kinaata have done well under the year of review and should have been among the list if not to replace some on the nominees list.

He warned that Chatterhouse has no credibility and he would wish that Shatta Wale would take them on as he has been doing in the past.

Source: YEN.com.gh