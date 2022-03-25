Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, has promised that he would walk barefooted from Accra to Lagos if Nigeria should win Friday's match

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are facing the Black Stars of Ghana in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on March 25, and Dumelo believes Ghana will triump

His comments have been described as offensive by some Nigerians on social media and they have criticised Dumelo

Popular Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, has vowed that he would walk barefooted from Accra to Lagos should the Super Eagles of Nigeria win the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Friday, March 25, 2022.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dumelo said there is no way Nigeria would win the match, and that in the unlikely even that it happens, he will trek to Lagos with ginger on his head.

Dumelo stressed: “Super Eagles my foot”, to show his confidence in the Black Stars of Ghana that they are going to carry the day.

Some Nigerians, however, are not happy and have described Dumelo's comments as offensive.

Fans react to Dumelo’s comment

Dumelo’s tweet has triggered massive reactions from his fans on social media, from both Nigerians and Ghanaians.

For the Nigerians, they believe Dumelo would have to start his journey to Nigeria.

The Ghanaians, are however, on his side believing that the Black Stars will win.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Kwesi Hustler, for instance, wants Nigeria to win and he has a reason for this:

Daido, a Nigerian, found Dumelo's comments very harsh and offensive:

Black Sherif admired Dumelo’s statement:

Parka, a Nigerian, said she was already waiting for Dumelo in Lagos:

Chris says Dumelo is already in Lagos because Nigeria will win the match:

Van Vicker Says His Life Is Under Threat In Nigeria Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actor Van Vicker, who is currently in Nigeria to shoot a movie, has issued out an emergency call prior to the big match.

The handsome actor jokingly claimed that he is been threatened so he is sending out an SOS call to all Ghanaian actors.

Immediately he ended his statement, one of the producers of the movie that he is shooting said Van Vicker should pray that Nigeria beat Ghana.

The said producer said if Ghana beat Nigeria, Van Vicker is not going to get any food, his hotel bills would not be paid and he will have no fly ticket back to Ghana.

