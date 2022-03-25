KiDi is in buoyant mood ahead of the crucial first leg World Cup qualifier between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The rivalry game will come off on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi

And the award-winning musician has given his final score of the game predicting a big win for Ghana

Ghanaian musician, Dennis Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has offered his unflinching support to Ghana.

The Black Stars will be taken on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the first leg of the World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022.

KiDi gives predictions for Ghana - Nigeria World Cup qualifier (Photo credit: Instagram/KiDi and Thomas Partey)

Source: Instagram

The award-winning singer has proven that he is a true Ghanaian has predicted the scoreline for the said.

In a post seen by YEN.com.gh, KiDi is captured rocking in the Ghanaian colours sitting on a couch.

From the photo, KiDi wore dark glasses and a black hoodie to match his looks.

His caption read, "God bless our homeland Ghana . Today we dey give them 3-0 straight !"

Fans back KiDi's prediction against Nigeria

KiDi's fans on Instagram have joined the musician to support the four-time African champions against the three-time African champions.

qwasiblay:

Let’s goooooo

qwadwo_dhope_oscar:

Go Ghana

talkingdrumstravel:

And make our nation great and strong

afrodancelovers_world:

Can’t wait

Source: YEN.com.gh