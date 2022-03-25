Van Vicker has released a video ahead of the World Cup between Ghana and Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi

In the video, the actor was captured in the middle of a house jokingly claiming that his life is under threat in Nigeria

The first leg of the Ghana vs Nigeria clash will come off on Friday, March 2022 at exactly &pm Ghana time

The rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria is beyond imagination and it has been rekindled again ahead of a World Cup qualifier.

Ghana will be hosting Nigeria in the first leg on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

And currently Ghanaian actor Van Vicker is in Nigeria has issued out an emergency call prior to the big match.

The actor has released a video from Nigeria indicating that his life is under threat ahead of the Ghana - Nigeria clash.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Van Vicker who was on set shooting a movie was standing in the middle of a huge mansion.

From the video, the handsome actor jokingly claimed that he is been threatened so he is sending out an SOS call to all Ghanaian actors.

Immediately he ended his statement, one of the producers of the movie that he is shooting said Van Vicker should pray that Nigeria beat Ghana.

The said producer said if Ghana beat Nigeria, Van Vicker is not going to get any food, his hotel bills would not be paid and he will have no fly ticket back to Ghana.

KiDi Gives prediction for Ghana - Nigeria World Cup qualifier

Ghanaian musician, Dennis Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has offered his unflinching support to Ghana.

The Black Stars will be taken on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the first leg of the World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The award-winning singer has proven that he is a true Ghanaian has predicted the scoreline for the said.

In a post seen by YEN.com.gh, KiDi is captured rocking in the Ghanaian colours sitting on a couch.

‘Jama’ competition between Ghana and Nigeria drops online

A video containing a ‘jama’ competition between some actors from Ghana and Nigeria has resurfaced online ahead of the Ghana and Nigeria FIFA Qualifiers match between the two countries.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram of ghgossip_hq, actor Mike Ezuruonye is seen leading the Nigerian side, while Kalybos leads the Ghanaian side.

The Nigerian side started their singing and clapping with one of their songs, when, even before they could finish, the Ghanaian side started singing and clapping as if to interrupt the Nigerians.

